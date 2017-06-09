Hydrant flushing cancelled due to water line issue

The schedule to flush water through the town hydrants had to be cancelled last week. A notice had been published stating that the flushing would occur on Elsinore Street and west to Parks Street to South Avenue from May 30 - June 2; Lalonde Street and east to highway 9 and south to South Avenue from June 6 - 9 and North of the tracks from June 13 - 16. “I started flushing on May 31,” James Dominey, the town’s water plant operator reported to council at its June 5 meeting. “I did five hydrants and that’s when I noticed…