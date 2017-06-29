Historic church set to celebrate 115 years

The historic stone church that stands stately on main street in Whitewood has been there for 115 years. St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church will celebrate its consecration on Sunday, July 2 with some special activities. Parish members have been busy designing and constructing a float for the parade on Saturday, July 1 as part of the Whitewood celebrations for Canada’s 150th and Whitewood’s 125th birthdays. There will be no regular Sunday service on July 2 as everyone is invited to attend the church service in the Town Square, on Lalonde Street at 10 a.m., also part of the town…