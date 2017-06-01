Graduation at WHS changes with Class of ’17

The graduation ceremony for the 18 students in the Class of 2017 at Whitewood School will be held on Saturday, June 10. There will be some changes this year for graduation with the only event being organized, by the graduation committee and the school, being the ceremony at 3 p.m. in the afternoon at the Whitewood Community Centre. The ceremony, which has in the past been held on a Friday evening, will now be held on Saturday afternoon. There will be no banquet and also, it is believed, as was the case last year, there will be no grad party, which…