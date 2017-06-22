Golfers enjoying the re-opened Last Oak course

Last Oak Golf Course is making a comeback and it’s about halfway there at this point of the season. The 18-hole track, one of the most picturesque in the province, is slowly but surely making a comeback after being devastated by floods in 2011 and 2012, is open with nine holes in play. “The problem we have now, is we have no direct dollars available for the work that needs to be done,” said Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme. “After the floods it wasn’t worked on for the next three years and it’s going to take some time.” Delorme said the…