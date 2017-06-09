Four teams to play benefit games for umpire

Four teams from the Southeast Men’s Fastball League (SEMFL) will come together this Sunday and play back-to-back games in a fundraiser event for a long-time umpire with the league. The Whitewood Falcons, Kipling Oilers, Fleming Jets and Broadview Buffs will plays two league games in Langbank on June 11 as part of a fundraiser event to help support Langbank resident Lyle Balogh, who has been employed at Whitewood Dodge for three years. Diagnosed with esophageal cancer and awaiting surgery in July, Balogh is well known in the fastball circuit throughout Saskatchewan western Manitoba and Alberta, having been an umpire for…