Forest tent caterpillars are back again this year

They appear in bunches, squirming after hatching to make their way up the branches to the foliage of your trees. Forest tent caterpillars are bad again this year in the community and surrounding areas. People are actively spraying with chemicals and homemade mixtures to try to save their trees from being affected by the leaf-munching masses. “It (the spraying of tent caterpillars) has not been discussed at a Council meeting. Last year we did not spray. It would be ineffective in stopping the caterpillars unless all residential owners sprayed for them as well,” Sharon Rodgers, Chief Executive Officers of the…