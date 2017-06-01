First readings for two bylaws get approval

A bylaw to provide for a base tax and to authorize the mill rate for the year 2017 was given first reading at the regular town council meeting of May 16. Deputy mayor Chad Kelly chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Doug Armstrong. The agenda was approved and the minutes of the special meeting on April 28 with MP Robert Kitchen and the regular council meeting of May 2 were also approved. Correspondence The Town of Whitewood received a thank you from the Whitewood Farmers & Friends Bonspiel Committee and also received an invitation from the Whitewood Orioles…