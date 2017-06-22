Falcons and Pistons both winless in three games

It was a tough week on the field for the two Whitewood men’s fastball teams with neither team recording a win out of three games played. The Falcons headed down Highway 1 to take on the Grenfell Gems on June 16 in what was the first time the two teams met since the Gems joined the Southeast Men’s Fastball League (SEMFL) at the start of this season. And it wasn’t the welcome the current league champions had hoped to give the Gems as the Falcons fell 8-4. “We had a rough night with the bats,” said Falcons player and manager…