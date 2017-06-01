Everyone’s quacked up about a rubber duckie

“Rubber duckie you’re the one. You make bath time lots of fun...” Everyone remembers the Sesame Street song Rubber Duckie. Ernie sang it every time he had a bath as a tribute to his beloved rubber duckie. AND while many may have questioned just what Ernie’s relationship with that duck was, the song always brought smiles to kids faces. I mean how could it not? It’s about a rubber duck. The same can’t be said for a six-storey tall giant yellow inflatable duck that will be touring Ontario waterfront communities as part of the Redpath Waterfront Festival and Ontario 150…