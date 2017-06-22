Eight semi-finalists chosen in Broadview

By Andrea Nicholl -
The semi-finalists advancing from the Broadview round are (left to right): Sabrina Demyen, Julianna Moore, Jessica Lukin, and Shayla Ulmer. The four ladies will compete against the other four finalists, Tara Enns, Austin Ryder, Katie Morgan, and Mandy Noelle for title of GX94 2017 Star Search Champion on July 8 in Yorkton.

Amateur singers shinned in the spotlight June 16 during the GX94 27th annual Star Search competition. Yorkton’s GX94 Radio Station is on its quest to discover the best amateur country talent in Saskatchewan and Manitoba with its annual Star Search. The competition entered the first rounds of semifinals on June 10, in Churchbridge and the second round of semifinals on June 16 in Broadview. The semifinal competitions crowned this year’s eight finalists: Tara Enns (Saskatoon), Austin Ryder (Roblin), Katie Morgan (Saltcoats), Mandy Noelle (Porcupine Plain), Jessica Lukin (Neepawa), Shayla Ulmer (Neudorf), Sabrina Demyen (Regina), and Julianna Moore (Saint Lazare). The…

