Eight semi-finalists chosen in Broadview

Amateur singers shinned in the spotlight June 16 during the GX94 27th annual Star Search competition. Yorkton’s GX94 Radio Station is on its quest to discover the best amateur country talent in Saskatchewan and Manitoba with its annual Star Search. The competition entered the first rounds of semifinals on June 10, in Churchbridge and the second round of semifinals on June 16 in Broadview. The semifinal competitions crowned this year’s eight finalists: Tara Enns (Saskatoon), Austin Ryder (Roblin), Katie Morgan (Saltcoats), Mandy Noelle (Porcupine Plain), Jessica Lukin (Neepawa), Shayla Ulmer (Neudorf), Sabrina Demyen (Regina), and Julianna Moore (Saint Lazare). The…