Dunnigan excelled with the Jamestown Jimmies

Rewriting the pitching record book for her team, setting a single-season record, a team’s career mark for victories, and being the only pitcher to register 200 strikeouts in a single season is what Hanna Dunnigan has mastered. All of this while playing women’s softball with the University of Jamestown (N.D.) on a ball scholarship. Hanna is the daughter of Doug Dunnigan of Regina, and the granddaughter of Lorraine and Wayne Dunnigan of Whitewood. Her 21 victories as a pitcher are a Jimmies single-season record, as is her record of being the only Jimmies pitcher to register 200 strikeouts in one…