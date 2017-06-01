Dunnigan excelled with the Jamestown Jimmies

By Elaine Ashfield -
Hanna Dunnigan excels in not only being a southpaw pitcher but also in her academic excellence. She set many records in pitching while at the University of Jamestown on a scholarship and is also a tough out at the plate says her coach.

Rewriting the pitching record book for her team, setting a single-season record, a team’s career mark for victories, and being the only pitcher to register 200 strikeouts in a single season is what Hanna Dunnigan has mastered. All of this while playing women’s softball with the University of Jamestown (N.D.) on a ball scholarship. Hanna is the daughter of Doug Dunnigan of Regina, and the granddaughter of Lorraine and Wayne Dunnigan of Whitewood. Her 21 victories as a pitcher are a Jimmies single-season record, as is her record of being the only Jimmies pitcher to register 200 strikeouts in one…

