Cost cutting will continue for the PVSD

Prairie Valley School Division’s 2017-18 budget has sheared costs by eliminating five positions at the division office, freezing or reducing management salaries, cutting governance expenses by 32 per cent and infrastructure spending by 30 per cent. The budget will be submitted by month’s end to the Ministry of Education for approval, expected Aug. 31. PVSD’s budget work is not done. “There’s an expectation that we reduce spending by the equivalent of another 3.5 per cent on our total compensation budget,” said Naomi Mellor, deputy director and chief financial officer for PVSD. She was speaking to the board, during its June…