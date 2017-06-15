Comparing then to now

According to a report in the newspaper from 10 years ago, the town and the taxpayers have seen figures double both in revenue and in expenses. The expected revenue in 2007 for the town’s budget was $930,000. This year, the working budget shows a proposed revenue total of $2,182,420 or an approximate 130% increase. Property taxes in 2007 would account for almost 50% of the revenue with $487,000 collected and in 2017, tax revenue is proposed at approximately 48% of the revenue at $1,280,450. Property taxes back then were a mill rate of 23.75 and the minimum residential property tax…