Columbarium for cemetery discussed again by town council

Whitewood town council discussed the need for a columbarium in town at its last regular council meeting. Coun. Lee Aldous commented on how the town council had discussed this matter somewhat in a past meeting but felt that more people are requesting it be looked at further. “Matthews (Funeral Home) sells them as well as the company that we received prices from in the past,” Aldous stated. “Maybe we should ask Matthews to do a presentation to council,” Aldous added. There is funding in the capital trust account of the Town of Whitewood and the sale of the drawers (spaces)…