Busy week in men’s fastball

It has been a busy past week for the local men’s fastball teams with both teams playing two league games as well as taking part in tournaments over the weekend. In Southeast Men’s Fastball League (SEMFL) action, it was a battle between the two Whitewood teams on June 1 when the Falcons and Pipestone Valley Pistons faced each other on the field for the first time this season. Going in as the underdogs against the Falcons, who have been league champions for the past three years, the Pistons showed they are starting to become a team to contend with. In…