Building will be demolished

The previous location of Mon Sherry hair salon on main street that was heavily damaged by a drive-through vehicle is scheduled to be demolished. The building has been boarded up for more than two years as the insurance companies for the three adjoining businesses who were affected by the destruction negotiated settlements. The Chinese restaurant sits on one side of the previous Mon Sherry building and Blyth Agencies (Moore Agencies) is located on the other. All three businesses were connected by an adjoining wall that was severely damaged when the vehicle propelled through the hair salon and rammed into the…