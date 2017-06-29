Broadview to replace aging lift station

The Town of Broadview will see the replacement of its aging lift station with the approval of grant funding from the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CCWF). On June 2, the Government of Saskatchewan announced funding for 75 new water and wastewater projects throughout Saskatchewan, including the proposed Broadview project. Broadview council first expressed interest in upgrading its lift station in November 2013, when a motion was made during a regular meeting to engage KGS Group for assessment of the wastewater plant. While the current lift station is operational, town foreman Brent Bagshaw explained the wastewater plant is challenged by…