To boldly go where no chicken has gone before

Space. The final frontier. This is the mission of the KFC chicken sandwich. Its four day mission to explore the outer edges of our world. To reach new heights for our civilization. To boldly go where no chicken sandwich has gone before. June 21 is definitely going to be a day for the history books. It’s a day where mankind will be witness to an event that will be one small step for a chicken sandwich, and one giant leap for fast food. It is a day that, if all goes as planned, KFC will launch its new spicy, crispy…