What is the big secret with our town?

What’s the big secret? Getting information from our own town has started to become like pulling teeth. Not only is it often difficult and time consuming, but rarely are all the facts provided in their entirety, either during a council meeting or from the town office. An example of this happened this week when a report was provided at the Monday council meeting by the local facility manager outlining a list of renovations being done at the local arena. Within this report were the cost associated with the renovations. A motion – which by the way are never read out…