Arrest made in murder of Ochapowace man

Police have arrested and charged a Fort Qu’Appelle man with the Ochapowace man, Lucas Lerat’s murder. On May 25, at 3 p.m. members of RCMP Major Crime Unit South arrested Patrick Tuckanow, 26, and charged him with second-degree murder. Tuckanow appeared in Fort Qu’Appelle court Monday, May 29 from the prisoner’s box. Crown opposed his release and said if he was interested in applying for bail he would have to apply to the Court of Queen’s Bench. Tuckanow told Judge Lang he did not yet have a lawyer. His matters were adjourned to July 10 to give him time to…