Armstrong, Dwight

Dwight was born January 6, 1947, to Robert Dale and Marjorie Alice Armstrong in Whitewood, Saskatchewan. He attended school in Whitewood and married his high school sweetheart, Carole Gibson.

Dwight enjoyed playing rec hockey and spending time at the lake with family and friends. He worked many jobs, from running his own barber shop to working road construction before he moved to the potash mines in Esterhazy, where he worked until retirement. During this time, he also volunteered as a firefighter for 42 years, attaining the rank of Deputy Chief.

Dwight is survived by his wife Carole, children Bernadine (Darin) and Daryn and his grandchildren Chelsea, Jake, Josh, Keelie and Addison. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and four cousins. Dwight was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Marjorie.