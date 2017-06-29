Arena lounge addition is being re-tendered

The re-issuing of the tender for the addition to the lounge area in the community centre was just one of the items presented by Matt Bahm in his report to town council on June 20. This was one of the regular monthly meetings of council for the month of July. Bahm, facility management operator, told council that Thompson Construction has declined the project for the lounge renovations that had been awarded to them. “Their foreman who was leading the planning for the project has moved to another company and they didn’t feel they had the manpower or expertise to complete…