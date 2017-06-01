Area resident pens book

A long-time Grenfell resident has authored and illustrated her first children’s book, sharing the story of life with young readers. MaryAnn Ward will release her first published works, Olivia & Me, next month. The fictional story, inspired by a season of grieving, invites young readers to journey along with one little girl and her caterpillar friend as they discover life together – starting young and learning the big lessons about life and death according to biblical truths. Readers are taken on a journey with Olivia and her constant companion, a caterpillar/butterfly, through the many enjoyments of life on Earth and…