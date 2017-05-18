Youth at risk aren’t only in the big cities

Joe Roberts is an example of “community investment gone wrong.” Roberts is pushing a shopping cart across Canada to raise awareness about homelessness. He stopped to talk to students at Whitewood School last week. Joe Roberts used a shopping cart in the late 1980s and early ’90s to collect cans for a refund from the recycle depot. He was living under a bridge in Vancouver. “It’s important we open up and talk about what youth homelessness is and isn’t, and what the root causes are,” says Roberts. He is stopping in communities along Highway 1 and visiting schools to talk…