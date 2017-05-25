Whitewood arena posts a $25,000 surplus for 2016

The statement of operations from the Whitewood Rink Board shows a net surplus for 2016 of $24,890. “Any expenses related to the building or the equipment are included in payables through the Town of Whitewood and the financial statements of the rink board and the swimming pool are strictly the revenue and expenses of the operations within the facilities,” Chief Administrative Officer Sharon Rodgers explained to the Herald. “These financial statements are then incorporated with the town’s by the accountants.” Wages and benefits are not shown in the Rink Board Financial Statement but are included in the Town of Whitewood’s…