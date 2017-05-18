Two run for chief – 20 for council at Ochapowace

Members of the Ochapowace First Nation will head to the polls on May 20 to elect a chief and council. There are two people running for the position of chief while 20 candidates are vying for the six councillor positions. All but one current councillor has agreed to stand for re-election. Chief Margaret Bear is being challenged by former chief Ross Allary. Meanwhile, incumbent councillors Tim Bear, Shelley Bear, Petra Belanger, Les George and Shayna Watson will have a large field of competition as 15 other people are hoping to be elected to the seats they hold. The other nominees…