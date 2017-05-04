Town issues discussed with MP Robert Kitchen

MP Robert Kitchen and Whitewood town council had an informal, yet informative, discussion April 26. Deputy mayor Chad Kelly welcomed the member of Parliament on behalf of the other councillors in attendance. For the 10 a.m. meeting, also available were councillors Lee Aldous, Brian Stevenson and Donna Beutler, as well as Chief Administrative Officer Sharon Rodgers. Kelly summed up some of the information they would like to present to government and hoped that Kitchen could help to pass along the frustrations that rural and smaller community councils are experiencing. “Small communities are facing the hardships of attracting businesses, we’re losing…