Town over budget in revenue and expenditures

The 2016 Financial Statement for the Town of Whitewood was presented at a recent council meeting by Stephanie Frondall from the accountants Meyers Norris and Penny (MNP). The 2016 financial statement showed a decrease in surplus from the previous year. “The net surplus for 2016 shows $250,001 compared to last year’s $512,000 so about half of what it was last year,” stated Frondall. “You show an overall increase in net financial assets of $355,800 and about a $261,000 change in the long term debt.” Revenue for the town was $2.4 million, an increase of $346,000 over what had been budgeted…