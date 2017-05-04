Three new teams join men’s fastball league

When the Whitewood Falcons take to the field for their first game of the season in the South East Men’s Fastball League (SEMFL), they will be defending three consecutive championship titles. Winning a fourth will be a much more difficult feat this season as the league has expanded with three new teams. The Grenfell Gems, Round Lake Braves and a yet to be named team from Kahkewistahaw have all been accepted to the SEMFL this season, bringing the league up to 11 teams. The three teams will now make up the league along with the current members the Whitewood Falcons,…