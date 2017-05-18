Think before you complete that purchase

Attention shoppers: Your online habits are killing your community. For anyone wondering why a lot of small town businesses are closing their doors and why one-by-one they are withering away and dying, you need to look no further than your own fingertips. Yup, you got it – your online shopping habits are killing your local and small town businesses. It is quite evident that more and more people are turning to online shopping and forgoing the use of small or local businesses. In fact, according to Doug Stephens, author of “Reengineering Retail,” consumers are increasingly moving online. In Canada, 10…