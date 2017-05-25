Rollover simulator set to flip in Broadview

The importance of buckling up will be demonstrated in Broadview next week when a rollover simulator demonstration is held on June 1. A baby car seat clinic will also be held for parents to have their seat checked to see if it is installed properly or if there are any recalls on the model they have. The rollover simulator is a powerful visual tool that consists of the cab of a vehicle with a motorized encasement mounted on top. The encasement rolls the cab, simulating a rollover incident. Crash test dummies placed inside the vehicle are used to show the…