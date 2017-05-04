There are a few ringer in local horseshoe club

The clanging of metal that you soon will hear on Tuesday nights will be men and women pitching their horseshoes onto the pegs at the Whitewood Horseshoe Club. The club has approximately 32 members, with some coming from as far away as Kenosee and north of Bangor to take part in the fun and challenging sport. “We play every Tuesday night at the pits which are located behind the museum,” said Ken White, a long-time member of the club. “Hopefully we will be able to start in the next couple of weeks,” White stated. “The sanctioned tournaments start in May…