Residents attacked by intruders in town ally

Two local men ended up in a confrontation with trespassers on their property over the weekend. “I never really thought it was anything other than some kids up to no good,” one of the men (who asked not to have his name used) told the Herald. “I don’t want to frighten any of my neighbours, some who are elderly, by them knowing where and who this happened to. I don’t want them to be afraid to stay in their own homes because of this one incident “I’m from the old school and if there’s someone on your property, well, you…