PVSD releases school calendar; explains developing process

With the release of the 2017-18 school year calendar, parents can begin the work of arranging childcare for non-school days and family trips. The 2017-18 school calendar for Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) includes 954 instructional hours, 182 student days, 194 school days for staff and all the expected breaks parents and students expect. “The parameters that we work under, we know that we have to schedule up to 197 (school) days,” explained Mike Embury, interim deputy director of instruction and school operations with PVSD. “The other parameter you have to work with are the 950 instructional hours.” Both numbers…