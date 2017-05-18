PVSD holds workshops for staff on aboriginal issues

Addressing the systemic issues resulting from the Indian residential school system is the work of society and the education system. A presentation at the May 10 Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) board meeting detailed proposed actions administrators and board members can initiate to build relationships with First Nations students and groups within — and within proximity of — the division, was given by Reila Bird, the division’s First Nations and Métis education co-ordinator. Part of Bird’s role is to ensure a province-mandated indigenous curriculum is taught at PVSD’s schools, with learning outcomes embedded in subject areas. She gave the board…