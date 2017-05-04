Proposed budget lowers mill rate and cuts spending

Whitewood town council has proposed to trim spending rather than increase taxes. This was the information provided to the few people that attended the public meeting held on Monday night in the curling rink lounge. Whether the lack of interest or the short notification of the meeting were the reasoning for only approximately 30 people, which included the mayor and council, at the information session, the release of the proposed budget for 2017 was welcome news. Information Sessions The evening session began with a presentation from a Saskatchewan Assessment Management Association (SAMA) representative who explained how the assessments received this…