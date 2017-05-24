Police seek help following fight at Kenossee Lake

At 2:15 a.m. on May 20th, 2017 Carlyle RCMP responded to an altercation involving a number of people at a business located on Lake View Street at Kenossee Lake. During the incident two adult males were assaulted and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Carlyle RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in obtaining copies of any video footage, photographic images, or audio recordings of the incident. Police are asking anyone who witnessed and/or recorded the incident to attend their local RCMP detachment and provide such evidence to police.

The investigation into the altercation is continuing.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact Carlyle RCMP at 306-453-6707 or their local police service, or submit a tip anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.