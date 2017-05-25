Outpouring of support for Lyle Balogh

By Kara Kinna -
Lyle and Sharon Balogh, seated with their children and grandchildren, have received an outpouring of support from communities such as Whitewood, Langbank, Kennedy, Wapella and White Bear.

From Langbank and Kennedy, to White Bear to Whitewood to Wapella, a number of communities have held fundraisers or are planning fundraisers to show their support for Lyle Balogh—a Langbank resident who is battling esophageal cancer. Lyle — who has received treatment for his cancer and is awaiting surgery — is well known around the area for his extensive involvement in sports and is employed at Whitewood Dodge. He is a long-time baseball umpire, has coached young athletes, and is the former coach of the Moosomin Rangers Senior Hockey team, having coached them to a Triangle Hockey League title. Dorothy…

