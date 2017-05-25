Outpouring of support for Lyle Balogh

From Langbank and Kennedy, to White Bear to Whitewood to Wapella, a number of communities have held fundraisers or are planning fundraisers to show their support for Lyle Balogh—a Langbank resident who is battling esophageal cancer. Lyle — who has received treatment for his cancer and is awaiting surgery — is well known around the area for his extensive involvement in sports and is employed at Whitewood Dodge. He is a long-time baseball umpire, has coached young athletes, and is the former coach of the Moosomin Rangers Senior Hockey team, having coached them to a Triangle Hockey League title. Dorothy…