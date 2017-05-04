Open house held to present Broadview potash project

A series of public open houses were held this past week to familiarize area residents and stakeholders of the proposed solution potash mine planned for a parcel of land 12 kilometres south of Grenfell. The mine has been dubbed the Broadview Project and has been proposed by Canada Golden Fortune Potash Corporation (CGFPC) and will cover approximately 281 square kilometres, across the RMs of Kinglsey and Chester. The project is in the preliminary stages, undergoing assessment and feasibility studies along with a public engagement process. Public engagement commenced in February 2017, with the distribution of 25,000 mail-outs to residences in…