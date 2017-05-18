Martin case adjourned while accused finds new lawyer

The Jerry Martin case was back before provincial court in Broadview on May 17 and has been set aside for three weeks to allow Martin time to find new legal representation. Martin was arrested Nov. 8, 2016 for the illegal operation of Martin Medical Services, a marijuana dispensary in Whitewood. He was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking cannabis, possession of marijuana, possession of cannabis resin, possession of proceeds of crime, trafficking in the proceeds of crime, and laundering the proceeds of crime. [caption id="attachment_7699" align="alignright" width="183"] Jerry Martin[/caption] Appearing by phone for Broadview Court on May 17, Robin D. Neufeld,…