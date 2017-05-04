Let’s all get cheeky on vacation

When it comes to social media, there are so many sites and pages that people like to follow. Of course there are the web and social media sites of the Whitewood Herald that are without a doubt the best to “Like,” “Follow” or bookmark. But there is another Instagram page that people can really get behind. One that even this newspaper can’t compete with. It’s called @CheekyExploits and it’s a page that is dedicated to pictures of bare butts from people on vacation. As asinine as it sounds, I kid you not! The page, which is actually the brainchild of…