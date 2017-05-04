Latest donation raises Percival Health Care Aux’s generosity to $27,000

A donation will help save lives in a cold water emergency should the situation ever arise. The Percival Health Care Auxiliary donated $1,000 to the Whitewood Fire Department for the purchase of another cold water rescue suit. The cold water suits allow firefighters to perform rescues in situations where they have to enter cold water, such as someone falling through ice or a vehicle entering a water-filled ditch. The WFD has two suits but its goal is to eventually be equipped with four suits. Doing so would allow a primary team to enter the water in a rescue situation and…