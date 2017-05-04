Hometown Co-op cuts ribbon for new highway C-Store

Hometown Co-op members, staff, and customers celebrated the grand opening of the Broadview Gas and Convenience Store with a ribbon cutting Monday morning. The Hometown Co-op’s Broadview Gas and Convenience Store opened for business on Jan. 20, however the official opening was held off in hopes of warm, spring weather. Unfortunately, Mother Nature was uncooperative and heavy rains forced the celebration in doors. “We’ve had very positive feedback. People are excited about it, and we have a lot of local people here today supporting us,” Hometown Co-op general manager Carol Nickell said during the grand opening. “Even though we were…