Firefighters slightly injured while responding to grass fire

Two firefighters were slightly injured responding to a fire over the long weekend when the vehicle they were responding with struck a washout. Shortly after 3 p.m. on May 20, Whitewood Fire & Rescue responded to a garbage dump fire at a farmyard six kilometers north of Burrows. While on the scene, two firefighters were slightly injured when the quick response truck they were operating hit a washout on a trail that crossed a pasture. The jarring of the impact resulted in back injuries to both men, one of whom was taken by ambulance to hospital for examination and later…