Financing the marijuana market

The two old sayings, “It’s not what you know but who you know” and “Money talks,” sure come to mind when I read the CBC news release stating “Some major players in the Canadian cannabis industry are bankrolling smaller Canadian marijuana companies, using so-called “streaming” deals to finance their growth plans. Chairman and CEO Chuck Rifici of the new big company, Cannabis Wheaton, that is lending money to smaller Canadian marijuana companies, just so happens to have been a former financial officer of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Streaming” basically means since banks or financial institutions are not yet ready…