Fatal house fire near Virden

On Thursday May 4, 2017, just after 6:30 am, Virden RCMP received report of a house fire in the RM of Sifton, 10 kilometres east of Deleau, Manitoba on Highway 2.

As the fire was being fought, a body was located inside the residence.

At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed, nor has cause of death.

An autopsy is being completed.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Office of the Fire Commissioner, the Brandon Major Crime Unit and Brandon Forensic Identification Services.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.