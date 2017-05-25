Fastball season underway for Falcons and Pistons

Both Whitewood teams took to the field on opening night of the Southeast Men’s Fastball League (SEMFL) with the Whitewood Falcons travelling to Fleming, and the Pipestone Pistons hosting Moosomin in Whitewood. The Pistons got their first win under their belt with a 7-0 win over Moosomin. The Falcons, however, blew a three-run lead in the fifth to lose 10-7 to the Jets. “We made a pitching change, combined with a few errors, and we lost the lead,” said Falcons manager and player Jared Thompson. [caption id="attachment_8033" align="alignright" width="300"] Pipestone Pistons’ second baseman Devon McGonigal makes a throw during the…