Family narrowly avoids carbon monoxide tragedy

A young couple and their two children had a scare of their lifetime when it was discovered that they had been sleeping in their Whitewood home when the carbon monoxide levels were dangerously high. Britney Raiwet and her partner, Chance Bear, and their two young children, live on Green Street and on Mother’s Day this year, Raiwet is thanking her mother more than ever for always being safe and cautious. “Mom (Donna Raiwet) just came over to spray dandelions in the yard last Wednesday and when she was in our yard she could smell an acidic smell,” Raiwet Raiwet commented.…