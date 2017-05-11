Ethan Bear named WHL Defenseman of the Year

Ochapowace First Nation’s hockey hero, Ethan Bear, was honoured by the Western Hockey League (WHL) when the 19-year old was named WHL Defenseman of the Year at the league’s awards luncheon in Calgary on May 3. A defenseman with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Bear had 28 goals and 42 assists for 70 points in 67 games this season. In 264 career games over four seasons, Bear has 66 goals and 126 assists for 192 points. Bear was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round, 124th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year entry level contract with…