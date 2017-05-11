Diva Dance Grenfell celebrates 20 years

Dancers from Grenfell and surrounding area took to the stage on Saturday afternoon, celebrating the 2017 season and 20 years of dance in Grenfell. The Grenfell dance club has grown exponentially since its inception in 1997, taking on the Diva Dance banner and growing to more than 100 students and eight separate genres. At its annual year-end recital on Saturday afternoon, Diva Dance students performed two shows (for a crowd of 600) and 30 routines. Club owner and instructor Shayna Glass said the show was a success, much like the season. “The show went really well; it seems we get…